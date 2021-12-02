UrduPoint.com

Maximum Cricket Fans Allowed For Matches Between Pakistan And West Indies  

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:44 PM

Maximum Cricket fans allowed for matches between Pakistan and West Indies  

National Command and Operation Centre has allowed PCB’s request for 100 per cent fans capacity at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed request of Pakistan Cricket board seeking 100 per cent capacity at the National Cricket Stadium to watch matches between Pakistan and West Indies, the reports say.

Now, the cricket fans could come to the ground and enjoy match at the stadium.

PCB had moved a plea before the NCOC to seek permission for the cricket spectators and fans at the ground.

According to the reports, decision about presence of the cricket fans has yet to be made for the next HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season seven.

The authorities are expected to make decision about the spectators in the third week of December.

Besides, it the fans can buy the tickets for Pakistan and West Indies matches at Karachi Stadium from Friday (tomorrow). The ticket will be sold online. The fans could buy the most expensive ticket of Rs 1000 and also the tickets worth Rs 500 and Rs250. The reports suggested that children above 12 years of age will be able to come to the stadium with their families and enjoy the match.

PCB has been directed to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocol during the upcoming matches between Pakistan and the West Indies.

The Windies are due to arrive in Karachi on December 9 to play three T20I matches, three ODIs.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Super League Buy December All From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Police announces 50% discount on tr ..

Ras Al Khaimah Police announces 50% discount on traffic fines

3 minutes ago
 UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afg ..

UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afghanistan as hunger increases

12 minutes ago
 Foreign investment being attracted by promoting re ..

Foreign investment being attracted by promoting religious tourism: CM's Aide

11 minutes ago
 UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Dose ..

UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Doses Enough for 2 Years - Prime M ..

12 minutes ago
 ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit argum ..

ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit arguments in disqualification case

30 minutes ago
 Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations ..

Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations With US in Doha

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.