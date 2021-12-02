Maximum Cricket fans allowed for matches between Pakistan and West Indies  

(@FahadShabbir)

National Command and Operation Centre has allowed PCB’s request for 100 per cent fans capacity at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed request of Pakistan Cricket board seeking 100 per cent capacity at the National Cricket Stadium to watch matches between Pakistan and West Indies, the reports say.

Now, the cricket fans could come to the ground and enjoy match at the stadium.

PCB had moved a plea before the NCOC to seek permission for the cricket spectators and fans at the ground.

According to the reports, decision about presence of the cricket fans has yet to be made for the next HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season seven.

The authorities are expected to make decision about the spectators in the third week of December.

Besides, it the fans can buy the tickets for Pakistan and West Indies matches at Karachi Stadium from Friday (tomorrow). The ticket will be sold online. The fans could buy the most expensive ticket of Rs 1000 and also the tickets worth Rs 500 and Rs250. The reports suggested that children above 12 years of age will be able to come to the stadium with their families and enjoy the match.

PCB has been directed to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocol during the upcoming matches between Pakistan and the West Indies.

The Windies are due to arrive in Karachi on December 9 to play three T20I matches, three ODIs.