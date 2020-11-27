Minister condoles death of legendary footballer

The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination and President, Pakistan Sports Board, Dr. Fehmida Mirza Friday expressed her profound sadness on the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination and President, Pakistan sports board, Dr. Fehmida Mirza Friday expressed her profound sadness on the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona.

In a condolence message issued here, Dr.

Fehmida Mirza said, he left too early but left a legacy without limits and void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, he (legendary Diego Armando Maradona) would never be forgotten by the football fans across the world.

The Federal Minister for IPC prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.