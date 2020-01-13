UrduPoint.com
More Than 200 Shutters Set To Complete In Indonesia Masters 2020

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:46 PM

As many as 267 of the top badminton players from 23 countries and regions are ready to compete in the Indonesia Masters 2020 to be held in the nation's capital, Jakarta, this week

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 267 of the top badminton players from 23 countries and regions are ready to compete in the Indonesia Masters 2020 to be held in the nation's capital, Jakarta, this week.

Among the Indonesian players are Jonatan Christie, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Kevin Sanjaya, Marcus Gideon, Hendra Setiawan, Mohamad Ahsan, Fitriani, Praveen Jordan and Melati Oktavianti.

Some of the top Chinese players in the competition are Chen Yufei, Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.

Meanwhile, the world's leading shuttlers, Anders Antonsen from Denmark, Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia), Parupalli Kashyap (India) and Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) will also participate.

The Indonesian Badminton Association's chief Wiranto has called on all the Indonesian athletes to "show their best performance" in the event to earn as many of the points on offer for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

"I'm sure that all the Indonesian athletes are ready to face their strong opponents in the tournament. During the Malaysia Masters last week, they had performed really well. Hopefully their best performance will also be shown off in this event," he said in a statement on Monday.

The Indonesia Masters 2020 will take place from January 14 to 19 at the Istora Senayan sports stadium in the capital city.

The total prize money for the event will be 400,000 U.S. Dollars, which is up about 14 percent from the same event in 2019.

More Stories From Sports

