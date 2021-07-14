UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morgan Returns As England Name 16-man Squad For Pakistan T20Is

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:44 PM

Morgan returns as England name 16-man squad for Pakistan T20Is

The England skipper is one of the nine members included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the ODI series against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The England skipper is one of the nine members included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Ben Stokes has dropped out of the squad after leading the English side during the ODI series. The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Mooen Ali, and Jos Buttler also make a comeback.� Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory, Dawid Malan, and Matt Parkinson have retained their places from the ODI leg of series. Paul Collingwood will oversee the team as head coach Chris Silverwood will depart for a break.� Speaking on the selections, Silverwood said, "We have selected a T20 squad that sees the return of many of our most experienced players after their period of isolation.

"Additionally, we have rewarded some of the players involved in the 50-over series win with selection which allows us to manage multi-format players as we prepare for the much-anticipated Test series against India.

" Silverwood was also effusive in his praise for Stokes, who led the side to a 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan in the 50-over series. "I would like to express my thanks to Ben Stokes and the players for their efforts over the last week, and the counties for their support in getting this series on."The T20I series will get underway at Trent Bridge on July 16 and conclude at Old Trafford on July 20.�England squad:�Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

Related Topics

Pakistan India T20 Sri Lanka Rashid Jos David Livingstone Dawid Malan Jake Ball Paul Collingwood Old Trafford July From Coach

Recent Stories

Fake medicines seized in multan

3 minutes ago

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

3 minutes ago

Putin says Russia, US have 'common interests' on c ..

3 minutes ago

FBI Probes US Company Over Doing Business With Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Wanted to Mention That Any War Should be Av ..

3 minutes ago

At least 13 people including nine Chinese die in U ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.