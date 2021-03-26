UrduPoint.com
Morocco Qualify For Africa Cup Of Nations After Rivals Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

Morocco qualify for Africa Cup of Nations after rivals draw

Morocco became the 15th qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after Group E rivals Burundi and the Central African Republic drew 2-2 in Bujumbura Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Morocco became the 15th qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after Group E rivals Burundi and the Central African Republic drew 2-2 in Bujumbura Friday.

That result assured former champions Morocco of a top-two finish four hours before playing Mauritania in Nouakchott.

Morocco have 10 points, Burundi and Mauritania five each and the Central African Republic four in the section.

Although last, the Central African Republic could qualify for the first time this Tuesday provided Mauritania do not defeat Morocco in matchday 5.

Congo and the Ivory Coast can increase the number of finalists for the tournament in Cameroon next January to 17 later Friday if they defeat Senegal in Brazzaville and Niger in Niamey respectively.

More Stories From Sports

