UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MotoGP Set To Release Revised 2020 Calendar Next Week

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:52 PM

MotoGP set to release revised 2020 calendar next week

MotoGP is expected to announce a reworked schedule next week for a season it hopes to start in July, championship organisers said Wednesday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :MotoGP is expected to announce a reworked schedule next week for a season it hopes to start in July, championship organisers said Wednesday.

"We hope to present our Calendar next week," said Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta in a video on the MotoGP website.

"And it will start, if everything goes well, on the 19th of July in Jerez. The later races will be in the beginning of November, making around 12 to 13 rounds." MotoGP promoters Dorna are awaiting Spanish government approval to start the truncated season with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit on July 19 and 26.

The 2020 season was due to start on March 8 in Qatar but only Moto2 and Moto3 races went ahead before strict quarantine measures were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several races were postponed while seven have been scrapped.

"For the four non-European races which haven't been cancelled, that means Thailand, Malaysia, the United States and Argentina, we have a deadline until the end of July to tell everybody if we continue or stop," said Ezpeleta.

"That means after two races of this year we will see if the calendar is 12, 13, or any more, with a maximum of 16," he added, explaining that stringent health measures had been put in place with a view to resuming the championship.

Related Topics

Thailand Qatar Carmelo Argentina United States Malaysia March July November 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses nomina ..

1 minute ago

Employers booked for killing eight-year old girl f ..

9 minutes ago

OGRA issues show cause notices to six OMCs for not ..

7 minutes ago

BoE tells banks to prepare for no-deal Brexit

7 minutes ago

Floyd killing shows 'true face' of US: Iran's Kham ..

4 minutes ago

Over 1300 players to compete in Arab Chess Champio ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.