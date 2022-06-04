Motorcycling: Catalonia MotoGP grid

Catalonia MotoGP grid after qualifying for the ninth round of the world championship on Saturday

Montmel, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Catalonia MotoGP grid after qualifying for the ninth round of the world championship on Saturday: 1st row 1. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia), 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), 3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 2nd row 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac), 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-Gresini), 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 3rd row 7.

Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki), 8. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia), 9. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 4th row 10. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda), 11. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati), 12.

Takaaki Nakagami (JAP/Honda-LCR) 5th row 13.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 14. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini), 15. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 6th row 16. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM), 17. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki), 18. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 7th row 19.

Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Yamaha-RNF), 20. Remy Gardner (AUS/KTM-Tech3), 21. Stefan Bradl (GER/Honda-HRC) 8th row 22. Michele Pirro (ITA/Ducati-Aruba), 23. Darryn Binder (AFS/Yamaha-RNF), 24. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM-Tech3) 9th row25. Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda-LCR)