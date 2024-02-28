Muhammad Amir Highlights Importance Of PSL, Player Welfare
Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Fast bowler Muhammad Amir expressed his satisfaction with his stint with the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Nine
In a recent media interaction at the National Bank Stadium, reflecting on his priorities, Amir underscored his current focus on the PSL, emphasizing that thoughts about a return to the national team are on hold for now.
Speaking candidly, Amir stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to player selection, advocating for a consideration of overall performance rather than solely relying on PSL achievements.
He commended the team's diligent preparation, affirming his commitment to delivering his best on the field.
Addressing the physical demands of cricket, Amir acknowledged the inevitability of player fatigue and advocated for investment in sports science to rejuvenate players.
He praised Sarfaraz Ahmed's leadership tenure with Quetta over the past eight years, highlighting the ongoing consultation with him on team matters.
Amir also lauded his rapport with Babar Azam, citing Azam's recent stellar performances. He suggested that replicating such form for the national team would be advantageous.
Looking ahead, Amir emphasized the necessity for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to devise a rotation policy to mitigate the workload on fast bowlers and prevent injuries.
