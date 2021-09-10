ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday expressed disappointment on the poor performance of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The IPC committee which met here under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly Nawab Sher showed great concern and displeasure over the poor performance of the federation as well as holding of POA office by its President and General Secretary for the last 17 years.

The committee inquired POA about it's president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan for not attending the meeting and showed its displeasure. Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General POA, informed the committee that Arif Hassan was abroad that why he could not attend the meeting but assured that he will be present in the next meeting.

He further informed that their total annual budget was Rs 50 million and they go through audit by Chartered Accountant regularly.

The meeting also confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting and report on implementation status of the Committee proceedings to discuss the prevention of Offences in Sports Bill, 2020 (moved by MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan).

The representative of the Ministry of Law and Justice briefed the Committee regarding the said Bill. The Committee recommended that the Ministry must present comprehensive report on the said Bill in the next meeting of the Standing Committee.

The Committee also deferred the matter to discuss the question moved in the House on February 7 moved by MNA Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto due to the non presence of the mover.

The committee also showed great concern on the downfall of hockey and inquired that how could the revival of hockey be ensured in future. The Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Asif Bajwa informed the Committee that we have out dated structure and said that hockey might not be revived without updating our structure and adopting international standards.

He further informed the Committee that our neighboring countries were spending too much money on hockey while we have too much shortage of budget.

He apprised the Committee that in 2012-13 Pakistan was on No. 5 while India was on No. 11 in international hockey. He informed the Committee about Government grant, Special grant and other sources of budget. He said in last three years we played only four international matches whereas we should play 30 to 35 international matches annually to boost up the hockey.

He said that hockey culture maybe promoted at school level and assured the Committee, if the hockey may be provided funding just like cricket we would give you better results.

He suggested that there should be a school of excellence for hockey in every Province and by selection from the Provinces sportsmen may be selected for national school of excellence.

The Chairman inquired about the audit of Hockey Federation, to which the secretary said that PHF goes through three types of audits, internal, external and governmental every year.

The Chairman also asked about the foreign funding for Hockey Federation, to which the secretary said that PHF doesn't receive any foreign funding instead pay $10,000 fee to International and Asian Hockey Federation.

The Secretary, IPC Mohsin Mushtaq informed the Committee that we were perusing provinces to focus on Football, Hockey, Kabaddi and Volleyball at the school level.

Furthermore, he advised PHF to make request to the Ministry for hiring of an International Coach. He apprised the Committee that new sports policy would be presented before the Federal Cabinet within a month in which model guidelines for Sports Federations, Elections will be incorporated.

The Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman informed the Committee that after 31 years, renovation of the stadium was under process.

He apprised the Committee that they were preparing for Asian Games to be held in September.

The IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza also informed the Committee that last Sports policy was made in 2005 and after that we were bringing a new sports policy to regulate, accountability, infrastructure, elections of federations, players registration etc.

The Chairman Standing Committee suggested for funding of Rs. one billion to hockey for its betterment.

Pakistan Gymnastic Federation also briefed the committee regarding the Gymnastic Federation.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Khurram Shahzad, Mehboob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Ms. Robina Jamil, Mst. Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Fakhar Zaman, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Muhammad Afzal Khohar, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Nasiba Channa, Syed Faiz ul Hassan and officials of the Ministry and its attached Departments.