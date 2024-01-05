Nadal beaten in quarter-finals of comeback tournament

Spanish great Rafael Nadal's comeback came to an end Friday when he lost a 3hr 25min marathon match to Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Spanish great Rafael Nadal's comeback came to an end Friday when he lost a 3hr 25min marathon match to Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

Thompson saved three match points in the second set before overcoming an increasingly fatigued Nadal 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in a gruelling encounter on Pat Rafter Arena.

Playing his first tournament after almost 12 months away from the sport through injury, Nadal appeared headed for a straight sets win after claiming the first set then getting to a 6-4 lead in the second set tiebreak.

But an inspired Thompson refused to go away and took advantage of some unforced errors from the Spaniard to clinch an 83-minute second set.

Once he broke Nadal's serve early in the third, he never looked like losing, celebrating after a Nadal backhand sailed long.

Thompson booked a semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov with the win, while at the same time throwing a spanner in the works of Nadal's Australian Open preparations.

Nadal, who needed two hip surgeries after injuring himself at the 2023 Australian Open, was forced to take a medical time out while down 1-4 in the third set, needing treatment on his left thigh.