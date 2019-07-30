National Junior Ranking Tournament tees off Thursday

The 1st National Junior Ranking Tournament will tee off on Thursday at Abbottabad wherein around 200 shuttlers will compete

The six-day event to be concluded on August 6 will feature badminton enthusiasts in under 14, under 16 and under 18 categories from 14 units of Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), Wajid Ali Chaudhry, secretary PBF told APP.

He said that the event was aimed at providing maximum opportunities to promising players, enabling them to showcase their skills and represent the country at international level.

"Previously, only one event (National Junior Championship) was held every year for the junior players but now it has been decided to include the Junior Ranking Tournament in the events' Calendar of the federation," he said.

He said the tournament would be held three to four times in a year.