National Open Polo Championship For Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023: BN Polo Face Master Paints/Newage In Main Final

Muhammad Rameez Published March 18, 2023 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :BN Polo will take on Master Paints/Newage Cables in the main final of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 to be played tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club.

According to Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, great matches were witnessed in the two-week National Open Polo Championship 2023. He expressed special thanks to sponsors Century Ventures Management Ayaz Lakhani, Wasim Zafar and others who sponsored the historic tournament.

LPC President Umar Sadiq said that Chairman Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) Lt Gen Khalid Zia will grace the finals as chief guest while other guests are also expected to arrive on this occasion.

BN Polo team includes Baber Naseem, Elena Venot, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Tito Ruiz Guinazu while team Master Paints/Newage Cables comprises Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguol and Simon Prada. Meanwhile, DS Polo will compete against FG Polo in the subsidiary final.

