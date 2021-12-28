National Ranking Badminton starts in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament got underway at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, wherein more than 200 players from all across the country were taking part in different categories.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Tournament. District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Admin Officer Jaffer Shah, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary Haji Amjad and other important personalities were present.

Teams are participating in the men's and women's singles and double competitions as well as U13 boys and girls competitions.

He stated in his speech that holding the National Championship of various games is important for KP and its players which will not only give a chance to the newcomers to watch the games of national level players but also give them opportunities to play side-by-side.

He said that after holding the first National Championship in Charsadda, the National Ranking Tournament would help in bringing the players forward as it has also given an opportunity to the U13 Boys and Girls players to play which has brought down the badminton.

He said holding of various national level events would help in the promotion of various games as well. He said that as per the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, sports infrastructure has been built at international standards and that is why national level events of different games are being organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on regular basis.

On the opening day, Mirza Ahmad Hafeez of Islamabad defeated Rehan Zahid of Balochistan 21-1, 21-5 and Zainul Abidin of Punjab defeated Azan Khalil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21-16, 21-12. Ali Danish of Sindh defeated Punjab 21-13, 21-19, Muhammad Ibrahim of Punjab defeated Shahzain Malik of Islamabad 21-14, 21-11. Syed Mehbir Bukhari of Islamabad defeated Hasnain Farid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 21-9, 21-14, Muhammad Suleiman defeated Zohaib Afridi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21-8, 21-1, Muhammad Haris of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Saleh Muhammad of Punjab 21-9, 21-11.

Khazeema Shehzad defeated Muhammad Faizan of Balochistan 21-9, 21-6, Mirza Hamad Hafeez of Islamabad defeated Fasih-ur-Rehman of Punjab 21-3, 21-8.

In the Men's singles first round, Murad Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Muhammad Noman of SNGPL 21-18, 21-18 and Uzair Khan of Army defeated Malik Daniel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21-16, 21-7. Shah Mir Iftikhar of NGPL defeated Zohaib Khan of Police 23-21, 9-21, 21-17 while Ahsan Asif of WAPDA defeated Shujaat Ali Khan of WAPDA 21-15 and 21-6.

Results of today matches are as under: Boy's Singles U13 1st Round Mirza Ahmed Hafeez (ISB) beat Rehan Zahid (Balo) by 21-1, 21-5 Zain Ul Abdin (PB) beat Azaan Khalil (KP) by 21-16, 21-12 Ali Danish (Sindh) beat Hassan Sohail (PB) by 21-13, 21-19 Muhammad Ibrahim (PB) beat Shahzain Malik (ISB) by 21-14, 21-11 Syed Mahbeer Bukhari (ISB) beat Hasnain Fareed (KP) by 21-9, 21-14 M Sulaman (ISB) beat Zohaib Afridi (KP) by 21-8, 21-1 M. Haris (KP) beat Saleh Muhammad (PB) by 21-9, 21-11 Khuzaima Shahzad (PB) beat M. Faizan (Balo) by 21-9, 21-6 Mirza Ahmed Hafeez (ISB) beat Fasih Ur Rehman (PB) by 21-3, 21-8 Men Singles 1st Round Murad Ali (KP) beat Muhammad Noman (SNGPL) by 21-18, 21-18 Uzair Khan (Army) beat Malik Danyaal (KP) by 21-16, 21-7 Shahmeer Iftikhar (SNGPL) beat Zohaib Khan (Police) by 23-21, 9-21, 21-17 Ahsan Asif (Wapda) beat Shujaat Ali Khan (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-6 Usama Shafi (PB) beat Hashir Bashir (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-16 Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Tahir Khan (Police) by 21-14, 21-18 Amir Saeed (Wapda) beat Rai Abdul Manan (Army) by 21-12, 21-13 Tahir Shah (KP) beat Ihtisham Ali (Army) by 17-21, 21-12, 22-20 Anjum Bashir (PB) beat Yasir Ali (PB) by 24-22, 21-14 Abuzar Rasheed (PB) beat Fawadur Rehman (Army) by 21-8, 21-18 Aoun Abbas (Wapda) beat Saad Amir (PB) by 12-21, 21-16, 21-17 Raja Muhammad Hasnain (PB) beat Fazal Ur Rehman (KP) by 21-12, 21-11 Raza Ali Adil (PB) beat Ahmer Jalal (PB) by 21-16, 22-24, 21-16 Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) beat Ahmed Tariq (SNGPL) by 21-8, 21-12 Abdullah Latif (Army) beat Haris (KP) by 21-13, 21-8 Ibrahim Rasheed (ISB) beat Abdul Manan (PB) by 22-20, 17-21, 21-15