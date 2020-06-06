UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Legend Jordan Donating $100 Million To Social Justice Groups

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

NBA legend Jordan donating $100 million to social justice groups

Los Angeles, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Michael Jordan said Friday he is making a record $100 million donation to groups fighting for racial equality and social justice amid a wave of protests across the United States.

The NBA legend said in a statement his Jordan Brand would distribute the money over 10 years to different organisations in a bid to stamp out "ingrained racism." The pledge is believed to be the largest financial contribution to non-profit groups ever made by a figure from the sports world.

"It's 2020 and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life," a joint statement from Jordan and his Jordan Brand said.

"Yet as much as things have changed the worst remains the same.

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," the statement added.

"Today we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education." Jordan's donation comes after a week of unprecedented nationwide protests across the United States following the death of an unarmed black man during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Large scale demonstrations have been held in all 50 states, with protesters demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism after George Floyd's death on May 25.

- 'Saddened, angry' - Jordan, regarded by many as the greatest player in NBA history with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion, had already issued a passionate statement decrying Floyd's killing.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," Jordan, 57, said last Sunday. "We have had enough." Jordan's donation and impassioned recent statements followed criticism during his playing career over his reluctance to take a more prominent role in activist causes.

In the recent "The Last Dance" documentary, he addressed his infamous quip that he had steered clear of politics because "Republicans buy sneakers too." Jordan said the remark had been a flippant comment made as a joke.

Jordan added that he never saw himself as an activist athlete in the vein of former heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

"I do commend Muhammad Ali for standing up for what he believed in," Jordan said. "But I never thought of myself as an activist. I thought of myself as a basketball player." Jordan acknowledged that his apolitical stance might be viewed as selfish in some quarters.

"I wasn't a politician when I was playing my sport. I was focused on my craft," Jordan said. "Was that selfish? Probably. But that was my energy. That's where my energy was."Jordan said he had instead sought to set an example by his achievements as an athlete.

"The way I go about my life is I set examples. If it inspires you? Great, I will continue to do that. If it doesn't? Then maybe I'm not the person you should be following."

Related Topics

World Police Sports Education Man Buy George Same Minneapolis United States Muhammad Ali Money May Sunday 2020 Family All From Billion Million Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

8 hours ago

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

10 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.