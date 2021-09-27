NBP, WAPDA reach final of 3rd CNS hockey tourney

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The NBP and WAPDA won the semi final matches of 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff all Pakistan Hockey Tournament, being played at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi.

The tourney commenced on September 21st and the final would be played on September 28th, said a news release on Monday.

The semi final matches were played between WAPDA and Pakistan Navy and the second semi final was played between NBP and Mari Petroleum teams.

During the first semi final match WAPDA defeated Pakistan Navy by 3-0.

Mubashir Ali of WAPDA was awarded man of the match award for his outstanding performance.

The second match was played between NBP and Mari Petroleum teams in which NBP defeated Mari petroleum by 2-0. Mazhar Abbas of NBP received man of the match award for his excellent display of skills.

On concluding day of the tournament, teams of Pakistan Navy and Mari Petroleum will compete for third position whereas final of the tournament will be played between teams of NBP and WAPDA.

