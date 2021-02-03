NBP, WAPDA, Sindh and Army reach badminton final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Teams from NBP, WAPDA, Sindh and Army reached the final of the Men's and Women's team events of the 58th National Badminton Championship being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first Men's semi-final, NBP defeated SNGPL 3-0. NBP's Anjum Bashir defeated SNGPL's Shameer Iftikhar 21-17, 14-21, 22-20, in doubles Kashif Silhari, Raja Hasnain defeated Ahmed Tariq and Muhammad Noman 21-5, 21-18.

In the second singles, Murad Ali defeated Muqit Tahir 21-12, 21-16. In the second semi-final, WAPDA defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0. In the first singles, Zulqarnain Haider defeated Umar Jahangir 21-8, 21. In the doubles, Raja Zulqarnain Haider and Hashir Bashir defeated Faraz and Shayan 21-12, 21-12.

In the other singles, Abdul Rehman defeated Fazal Rehman 21-9, 22-20 to make it to the final.

In the Women's first semi-final, Army defeated Sindh 2-0. In the first singles, Sindh's Rohin Ijaz defeated Army's Rada Hanif 21-12, 21-15. In doubles, Army's Mahesh Khan and Samia Tariq defeated Sindh's Najma and Amara 21-15, 21-17. Amara defeated Mahesh Khan 21-18, 21-17, in the third singles Army's Samia Tariq defeated Sana by 21-8, 21-15.

In the second semi-final, WAPDA defeated NBP by 3-0. In the first singles, Ghazala Siddique defeated Ayesha Akram 21-3, 21-6. In doubles, Sehra Akram and Huma Javed defeated Ayesha Akram and Sara Mohmand 21-3, 21-12, 21-15 and made it to the final.