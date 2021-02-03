UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBP, WAPDA, Sindh And Army Reach Badminton Final

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

NBP, WAPDA, Sindh and Army reach badminton final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Teams from NBP, WAPDA, Sindh and Army reached the final of the Men's and Women's team events of the 58th National Badminton Championship being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first Men's semi-final, NBP defeated SNGPL 3-0. NBP's Anjum Bashir defeated SNGPL's Shameer Iftikhar 21-17, 14-21, 22-20, in doubles Kashif Silhari, Raja Hasnain defeated Ahmed Tariq and Muhammad Noman 21-5, 21-18.

In the second singles, Murad Ali defeated Muqit Tahir 21-12, 21-16. In the second semi-final, WAPDA defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0. In the first singles, Zulqarnain Haider defeated Umar Jahangir 21-8, 21. In the doubles, Raja Zulqarnain Haider and Hashir Bashir defeated Faraz and Shayan 21-12, 21-12.

In the other singles, Abdul Rehman defeated Fazal Rehman 21-9, 22-20 to make it to the final.

In the Women's first semi-final, Army defeated Sindh 2-0. In the first singles, Sindh's Rohin Ijaz defeated Army's Rada Hanif 21-12, 21-15. In doubles, Army's Mahesh Khan and Samia Tariq defeated Sindh's Najma and Amara 21-15, 21-17. Amara defeated Mahesh Khan 21-18, 21-17, in the third singles Army's Samia Tariq defeated Sana by 21-8, 21-15.

In the second semi-final, WAPDA defeated NBP by 3-0. In the first singles, Ghazala Siddique defeated Ayesha Akram 21-3, 21-6. In doubles, Sehra Akram and Huma Javed defeated Ayesha Akram and Sara Mohmand 21-3, 21-12, 21-15 and made it to the final.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports WAPDA Badminton Zulqarnain Haider Women From National Bank Of Pakistan SNGPL

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

4 minutes ago

PTI names candidates for Senate elections

17 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: AED5.4b Dubai trade with Indonesia ..

49 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity rally held in Sukkur

29 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

29 minutes ago

Japan toughens virus measures with new law

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.