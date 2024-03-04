Open Menu

Nice Miss Chance To Go Third With Loss At Toulouse, As Brest Consolidate Second

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Nice miss chance to go third with loss at Toulouse, as Brest consolidate second

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Nice missed the chance to go third in Ligue 1 as hosts Toulouse came from a goal down to win 2-1 on Sunday, while Brest moved alittle closer to Paris Saint-Germain with a 1-0 home win over Le Havre.

Terem Moffi gave Nice the early advantage in Toulouse when he fired past Guillaume Restes after eight minute.

Toulouse, who beat Monaco and Lille in their last two Ligue 1 outings, created the better chances in the second half and hit two goals in quick succession.

In the 65th minute, Romain Perraud failed to cut out a pass to right wing Warren Kamanzi. He crossed for Thijs Dallinga to head his ninth goal of the season and his fourth in the last five matches.

Four minutes later, the 23-year-old Dutch striker turned supplier. He teed the ball up for Yann Gboho who swivelled round Pablo Rosario before crashing the ball past Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who could only get his fingertips on it, and into the roof of the net.

The win moved Toulouse up a place to tenth, leap-frogging Lyon who host Lens later on Sunday.

Nice remain in fifth, missing the chance to go above Monaco and Lille.

"We need to wake up," said Nice coach Francesco Farioli, after his team failed to win for a fifth consecutive league match.

"We're still fifth, so we're still in a position to achieve our goals. We need to rediscover the energy we had at the start of the season."

It was the first time that Nice had lost a game after leading since May 2022 against Lille, a run of 30 matches.

- Brest confirm second -

A goal just after the half-hour from Pierre Lees-Melou gave Brest a victory over Le Havre to close the gap to PSG to nine points.

The French midfielder slotted in Mathias Pereira Lage's cross at the near post in the 34th minute.

The win gives Brest a four-point cushion over third-placed Monaco, who played out a goalless draw with PSG on Friday.

Brest held firm in the second half to close out the three points as fatigue set in for both sides and the foul count rose.

Lowly Metz picked up three points with a 2-0 win at Nantes, courtesy of two second-half goals in two minutes from Georges Mikautadze, from the spot, and Matthieu Udol.

Montpellier came from behind twice top draw 2-2 with visiting Strasbourg. A brace from Arnaud Nordin, cancelled out Mouhamadou Diarra's 47th-minute penalty and an Emanuel Emegha goal.

Related Topics

Rosario Brest Pereira Nantes Montpellier Metz Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Le Havre Lyon Monaco Pierre May Sunday Post From Top PSG Coach

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

17 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

1 day ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

1 day ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

1 day ago
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

1 day ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

1 day ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

1 day ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

1 day ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

1 day ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports