Nida Dar crowned ICC Player for October

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Nida Dar has bagged the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October 2022.

Dar is the Player of the Month thanks to her sensational form in their Women's Asia Cup campaign, said a press release.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has claimed the ICC Men's Player of the Month following the series of performances as India charged their way to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi finals.

Both Dar and Kohli were elected winners following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at icc-cricket.com.

For her key contributions to Pakistan's semi-final surge in the Women's Asia Cup in Bangladesh, Nida Dar takes home the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October.

Scoring 145 valuable runs at an average of 72.50 during the month and taking eight key wickets, the influential all-rounder underlined her importance to the Pakistan cause despite falling short in the knockout stages.

Among the highlights, she enjoyed during October, Dar was sensational in the historic victory over India in Sylhet.

Batting first, she arrived to the crease at 33 for three, before powering 56 not out to take them to a competitive score of 137.

She then went on to star with the ball, taking the key wickets of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues as the eventual tournament winners fell short in dramatic fashion.

Dar claims her inaugural ICC Women's Player of the Month win by edging out Indian duo Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who each produced impressive displays during their winning Women's Asia Cup triumph.

On winning the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October, Dar said, "It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is very special to me. I wish we could have won the Women's Asia Cup, but I am happy that we as a team are performing. I take great pride in representing my country and my aim is to contribute in my team winning as much as I can.

" Former Netherlands and Australia international and member of the voting panel Dirk Nannes said, "Nida was in superb form throughout the month with bat and ball and has been a consistent figure for Pakistan. She richly deserves to be the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October." Meanwhile, Kohli celebrates his first Player of the Month prize after registering 205 runs with the bat, and showcasing the full array of his batting talent throughout October. As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against Netherlands in Sydney, he produced an unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd in Melbourne to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the Men's T20 World Cup. At one stage 31 for four, Kohli asserted his dominance on the opposition bowlers in a memorable display of controlled aggression, eventually guiding his side to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to his unbeaten 82 from 53 balls.

The India talisman secures the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a competitive field which included South Africa's sublime finisher David Miller and in-form Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, who both enjoyed key contributions at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Reacting to it, Kohli said, "It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability."Former West Indies international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member Daren Ganga, said, "Kohli is the quintessential batter. That majestic knock against Pakistan will be remembered as one of the all-time best T20I innings. I saw it live at the MCG and to deliver in such style, in that occasion, is only a privilege enjoyed by the greats of this beautiful game."