Open Menu

NZ Delegation Contented With Security Arrangements For Kiwi Team’s Tour To Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2024 | 05:59 PM

NZ delegation contented with security arrangements for Kiwi team’s tour to Pakistan

A New Zealand delegation visited Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday and expressed full satisfaction over the security arrangements at the venue for the Kiwi team’s tour to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A New Zealand delegation visited Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday and expressed full satisfaction over the security arrangements at the venue for the Kiwi team’s tour to Pakistan.

New Zealand security delegation including New Zealand Players Association Chief Executive Officer Heath Mills and security consultant Reg Dickason met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Arrangements and security plan of the New Zealand cricket team's visit to Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

Chairman PCB assured the Kiwi delegation of foolproof security arrangements for the team. New Zealand cricket team players are guests of Pakistan.

Best security arrangements will be made for the Kiwi team, he said.

The New Zealand security delegation visited the Pindi Cricket Stadium and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and security plan for the Kiwi’s visit here.

The Kiwi delegation was informed about the security measures taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director Security Department Col. Khalid and Director International Usman Wahla were also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan traveled to New Zealand for five T20Is, held in January this year. In turn, New Zealand would make a return visit to Pakistan in April for five T20Is.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Visit Rawalpindi January April May Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

5 minutes ago
 Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill

Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emer ..

Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university

8 minutes ago
 18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

8 minutes ago
 Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

8 minutes ago
 16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar

16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar

8 minutes ago
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial ..

Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results

11 minutes ago
 Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral ..

Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day

11 minutes ago
 Training workshop for local government representat ..

Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber

11 minutes ago
 Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Midd ..

Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension

11 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani p ..

Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sha ..

10 minutes ago
 Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face ..

Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports