NZ delegation contented with security arrangements for Kiwi team’s tour to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A New Zealand delegation visited Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday and expressed full satisfaction over the security arrangements at the venue for the Kiwi team’s tour to Pakistan.

New Zealand security delegation including New Zealand Players Association Chief Executive Officer Heath Mills and security consultant Reg Dickason met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Arrangements and security plan of the New Zealand cricket team's visit to Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

Chairman PCB assured the Kiwi delegation of foolproof security arrangements for the team. New Zealand cricket team players are guests of Pakistan.

Best security arrangements will be made for the Kiwi team, he said.

The New Zealand security delegation visited the Pindi Cricket Stadium and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and security plan for the Kiwi’s visit here.

The Kiwi delegation was informed about the security measures taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director Security Department Col. Khalid and Director International Usman Wahla were also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan traveled to New Zealand for five T20Is, held in January this year. In turn, New Zealand would make a return visit to Pakistan in April for five T20Is.