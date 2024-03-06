- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- NZ delegation contented with security arrangements for Kiwi team’s tour to Pakistan
NZ Delegation Contented With Security Arrangements For Kiwi Team’s Tour To Pakistan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2024 | 05:59 PM
A New Zealand delegation visited Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday and expressed full satisfaction over the security arrangements at the venue for the Kiwi team’s tour to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A New Zealand delegation visited Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday and expressed full satisfaction over the security arrangements at the venue for the Kiwi team’s tour to Pakistan.
New Zealand security delegation including New Zealand Players Association Chief Executive Officer Heath Mills and security consultant Reg Dickason met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
Arrangements and security plan of the New Zealand cricket team's visit to Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.
Chairman PCB assured the Kiwi delegation of foolproof security arrangements for the team. New Zealand cricket team players are guests of Pakistan.
Best security arrangements will be made for the Kiwi team, he said.
The New Zealand security delegation visited the Pindi Cricket Stadium and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and security plan for the Kiwi’s visit here.
The Kiwi delegation was informed about the security measures taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director Security Department Col. Khalid and Director International Usman Wahla were also present on the occasion.
It may be mentioned that Pakistan traveled to New Zealand for five T20Is, held in January this year. In turn, New Zealand would make a return visit to Pakistan in April for five T20Is.
Recent Stories
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber
Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension
Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sha ..
Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton
More Stories From Sports
-
Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton11 minutes ago
-
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax13 minutes ago
-
Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 952 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium1 hour ago
-
FIH-IOC unveil hockey schedule at Paris 20241 hour ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 hours ago
-
PSL is Pakistan's identity, says Mohsin Naqvi13 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators5 hours ago
-
Naqvi for making Pindi Cricket Stadium a World Class Arena1 minute ago
-
Rahm says golf rankings not a 'good system' after LIV pulls out8 hours ago
-
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban18 hours ago