Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Olympics Organizing Committee Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases Among Participants

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee has reported on Friday that 27 people related to the Games have tested positive for COVID-19, including three athletes.

Nine of them are foreigners, 18 are Japanese residents. Three cases were detected in the Olympic village, while 24 were identified outside of it. Among those who tested positive for coronavirus are three athletes, four members of national delegations, one journalist, four volunteers, and 15 contract workers.

Since July 1, a total of 225 positive cases have been reported among the athletes and people associated with the Olympics.

Japan registered 10,699 COVID-19 cases on Thursday - a record since the outbreak of the pandemic, while Tokyo has broken daily case records three days in a row. The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike deny any relation between the growing infections and the Olympics.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year due to the pandemic. As part of its COVID-19 measures, the Olympics committee has banned spectators from most of the events.

More Stories From Sports

