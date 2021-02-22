UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

O'Sullivan Shocked As 750-1 Shot Brown Wins Welsh Open

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:10 AM

O'Sullivan shocked as 750-1 shot Brown wins Welsh Open

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Jordan Brown sealed one of snooker's greatest upsets as he beat six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in a final-frame decider to clinch the Welsh Open title at Celtic Manor on Sunday.

The world number 81, who started the tournament as a 750-1 outsider and was working in a petrol station just three years ago, held his nerve to clinch a 9-8 win and become the lowest ranked winner of a ranking title in over a quarter of a century.

A brilliant break of 74 in the decider completed victory for the Northern Irishman.

The 33-year-old won four consecutive matches in final-frame deciders before sweeping aside Stephen Maguire 6-1 in the semi-finals.

"I knew if I got over-awed about Ronnie I wouldn't win so I focused on my own game," Brown told the BBC.

"I always believed in myself, I've had some dark days but those make you stronger as a player and a person.

"Five years ago I told myself to give snooker a proper go and it is paying off now."Despite letting a 4-1 lead slip as O'Sullivan went 6-5 ahead, Brown took the next two to move two frames from victory.

O'Sullivan twice levelled again, but Brown held his nerve to pocket the £70,000 ($98,000) winner's cheque.

Related Topics

Century Petrol World Snooker Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

10 hours ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

11 hours ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

12 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.