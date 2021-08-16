UrduPoint.com

Over 250 Golf Enthusiasts Feature In Serena, RGC Azadi Golf Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 32 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:38 PM

Over 250 golf enthusiasts feature in Serena, RGC Azadi Golf Tournament

Serena Hotels and Rawalpindi Golf Club (RGC) hosted a three-day mega golf event 'The Serena-RGC Azadi Golf Tournament wherein more than 250 golf enthusiasts from Diplomatic Corps, Armed Forces, Government, Corporate and Business segments including women and teenager golfers took part

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Serena Hotels and Rawalpindi Golf Club (RGC) hosted a three-day mega golf event 'The Serena-RGC Azadi Golf Tournament wherein more than 250 golf enthusiasts from Diplomatic Corps, Armed Forces, Government, Corporate and business segments including women and teenager golfers took part.

Inspector General Arms and Colonel Commandant of the Punjab Regiment, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, who also participated in the tournament attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Serena Hotels South and Central Asia Aziz Boolani thanked the participants for featuring in event in the pleasant overcast conditions. Over the years, Serena Hotels sports Diplomacy Initiative has emerged as an integral part of the Company's efforts to build stronger relations with communities and provide platform to engage with each other while improving the teamwork, communication skills and leadership along with promoting a healthier lifestyle.

The winners in various categories were: Government & Armed Forces: Brig Azhar Yasin (1st Gross), Major Gen. Syed Anis Akbar (1st Net) Corporate: Mr. Alamgir Shah (1st Gross), Mr. Asghar Khan (1st Net) Diplomat: Mr. Aamir Shaukat (1st Gross), Mr. Aizaz Ahmed Chaudry (1st Net) Ladies: Ms. Tahir Nazir (1st Gross), Mrs. AVM Rizwan Riaz (1st Net) Amateur: Mr. Tipu Raja (1st Gross), Mr. Ziyad Abbasi (1st Net) Senior Amateur: Major Shuaib Uddin (1st Gross), Major Tahir Janjua (1st Net) Juniors Male: Master Shaharyar Sarfaraz (1st Gross), Master Umer Usman Ashraf (1st Net)Juniors Female: Miss Daniya Irfan (1st Position)Veteran: Lt. Col S M Saif (1st Gross), Major Gen. Abdul Razzaq (1st Net).

Related Topics

Sports Business Punjab Asghar Khan Company Male Rawalpindi Abdul Razzaq Alamgir Women Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

China Expects Taliban to Fulfill Commitment to Cre ..

China Expects Taliban to Fulfill Commitment to Create Govt. in Afghanistan - Env ..

20 minutes ago
 Head of ICRC Delegation Says No Fighting Ongoing i ..

Head of ICRC Delegation Says No Fighting Ongoing in Afghan Capital Currently

20 minutes ago
 FESCO Chief calls various transferred officers bac ..

FESCO Chief calls various transferred officers back to parent dept

20 minutes ago
 Fighting in Kandahar, Herat, Lashkar Gah Led to Di ..

Fighting in Kandahar, Herat, Lashkar Gah Led to Dire Humanitarian Situation - IC ..

20 minutes ago
 Biden to address nation on Afghanistan

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan

29 minutes ago
 Italian diplomats, Afghans arrive in Rome from Kab ..

Italian diplomats, Afghans arrive in Rome from Kabul

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.