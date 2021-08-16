Over 250 golf enthusiasts feature in Serena, RGC Azadi Golf Tournament

Serena Hotels and Rawalpindi Golf Club (RGC) hosted a three-day mega golf event 'The Serena-RGC Azadi Golf Tournament wherein more than 250 golf enthusiasts from Diplomatic Corps, Armed Forces, Government, Corporate and Business segments including women and teenager golfers took part

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Serena Hotels and Rawalpindi Golf Club (RGC) hosted a three-day mega golf event 'The Serena-RGC Azadi Golf Tournament wherein more than 250 golf enthusiasts from Diplomatic Corps, Armed Forces, Government, Corporate and business segments including women and teenager golfers took part.

Inspector General Arms and Colonel Commandant of the Punjab Regiment, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, who also participated in the tournament attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Serena Hotels South and Central Asia Aziz Boolani thanked the participants for featuring in event in the pleasant overcast conditions. Over the years, Serena Hotels sports Diplomacy Initiative has emerged as an integral part of the Company's efforts to build stronger relations with communities and provide platform to engage with each other while improving the teamwork, communication skills and leadership along with promoting a healthier lifestyle.

The winners in various categories were: Government & Armed Forces: Brig Azhar Yasin (1st Gross), Major Gen. Syed Anis Akbar (1st Net) Corporate: Mr. Alamgir Shah (1st Gross), Mr. Asghar Khan (1st Net) Diplomat: Mr. Aamir Shaukat (1st Gross), Mr. Aizaz Ahmed Chaudry (1st Net) Ladies: Ms. Tahir Nazir (1st Gross), Mrs. AVM Rizwan Riaz (1st Net) Amateur: Mr. Tipu Raja (1st Gross), Mr. Ziyad Abbasi (1st Net) Senior Amateur: Major Shuaib Uddin (1st Gross), Major Tahir Janjua (1st Net) Juniors Male: Master Shaharyar Sarfaraz (1st Gross), Master Umer Usman Ashraf (1st Net)Juniors Female: Miss Daniya Irfan (1st Position)Veteran: Lt. Col S M Saif (1st Gross), Major Gen. Abdul Razzaq (1st Net).