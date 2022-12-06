UrduPoint.com

PAF White Win 31st CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) White displayed a standout performance to seal the 31st Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Challenge Cup Polo Tournament, defeating PAF Blue in an exciting final at the lush green Islamabad Polo Club on Tuesday.

PAF White outshone PAF Blue with 5-1/2 to 5 goals. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave away prizes to the players and awarded CAS Challenge Polo Cup Trophy to the winning team.  The Air Chief congratulated the winners and appreciated the club management for the successful conduct of the event. He also emphasized the significance of sports for the improvement of psychomotor skills and physical health of the youth.

PAF Sports Control Committee in collaboration with Islamabad Polo Club management organized the 31st Chief of the Air Staff Challenge Cup Polo Tournament 2022.

With all the domestic stars of the game in action in the incomparable setting of Islamabad Polo Club's stunning grounds, situated in the heart of the capital, the tournament draws in polo aficionados from all over Pakistan. Six polo teams - PAF Blue, PAF White, Asean, ASC Rizvi, ASC Ahmed Khan and ASC Vaulters participated in the event. Diplomats, high-ranking civil and military officials along with polo enthusiasts witnessed the final match.

PAF regularly contributes in the nation building efforts by organizing such tournaments. The event was widely appreciated both at domestic and international levels which is a true manifestation of the PAF's commitment to promote sports in the country.

