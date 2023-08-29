Open Menu

Pak Judokas Win Gold Medals In Iran

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 29, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistani judokas have displayed stunning performance in the Peace and Friendship Cup in Zahedan, Iran as they secured gold medal by outshining their opponents in the final on late Monday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), the Pakistan team was comprised of Sher Khan Kakar (-60kg), Qudratullah (-73kg), Junaid Khan (-81kg) and Haseeb Mustafa (-90Kg).

The four-member Pakistan outfit edged passed Iran's five-member team 3-2 in the final to claim the gold medal, Mansoor Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP.

Earlier in the group matches,�Pakistan�had outplayed Iran B and Afghanistan.

Haseeb also participated in the Kure for Pakistan, winning his final bout to earn a gold.

Syed Muhammad also claimed an Individual Judo gold on Sunday when he won the final of the 60kg bout.

