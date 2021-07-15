Pakistani martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla's 13th World Record has been officially approved by the Guinness World Records

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistani martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla's 13th World Record has been officially approved by the Guinness World Records.

"On March 23, Ahmad broke the record for most push ups in 30 seconds (carrying 20 Pounds, one leg) by doing 39 push ups. The previous record was 31 which was held by Indian athlete Raj Bhandari," Bodla told APP on Thursday.

Bodla was currently world's number one in four other Guinness World Records categories including 355 kicks in one minute; 801 kicks in three minutes; 6970 kicks in one hour and longest Reverse Plank carrying 100 lbs.

In addition to this, Bodla was the first Pakistani to be inducted in US Martial Arts Hall of fame.

"I took sometime off from these Guinness World Records that I have been attempting since 2011 due to business commitments. I did however continue to improve my fitness level.

"I am ready for many other world records and look forward to attempting those in coming weeks. I am thankful to my family and friends for their unconditional support," he said.

