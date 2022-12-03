Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both Abdullah Shafique and Imamul Haq have given good start to Pakistan in reply to England's 657 in the first Test at Pindi stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) Abdullah Shafique has fallen after partnership of 225 runs with Imamul Haq on the third day of the first Test match against England at Rawalpindi stadium.

England's total is their highest against Pakistan in all Tests, improving on their 589-9 at Manchester in 2016.

England on Thursday became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match, bettering Australia's 112-year-old record of 494-6 against South Africa in Sydney.