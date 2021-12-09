UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs WI: West Indies Team Arrives In Karachi

Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

The visitors will undergo quarantine period until they are confirmed Coronavirus free while the first T20I match between Pakistan and West Indies is due on Dec 13.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2021) The West Indies team arrived in Karachi to play three T20I and three ODIs matches against Pakistan.

The Windies’ players and officials arrived in Karachi from Dubai.

The latest reports suggested that the new arrivals would undergo COVID-19 tests.

The visitors would remain in isolation until their reports confirmed they were COVID-19 free.

The T20I matches would start first on December 13 at Karachi National Stadium at the National Stadium Karachi and they would go for the ODIs matches on Dec 18 at the same venue.

By visiting Pakistan, the Windies fulfilled their commitment.

cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave had said earlier in September that they would fulfill their tour commitments with all countries including Pakistan.

The CEO had also vowed to strictly follow the standard procedures.

Schedule

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure

More Stories From Sports

