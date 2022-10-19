Pakistan Customs clinch "National Sprint Canoeing Championship" title

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs won "National Sprint Canoeing Championship 2022" securing first position, as Muhammad Abubakar Durrani of Pakistan Customs clinched three Gold Medals in different events and declared best Kayaking athlete of the event.

The National flat water sprint Canoeing Championship 2022 concluded here at the scenic Hanna Lake other day.

Secretary Finance Hashim Khan Ghalzai was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony held at headquarters of Hayat Durrani Water Sports academy (International) in the Hanna Lake.

Addressing the gathering, Hashim Khan said Canoeing Sports converts youngsters to the healthy activities. He assured his full support for the promotion of Canoeing Olympic sports in Balochistan and congratulated Hayatullah Khan Durrani for organizing such successful National Canoekayak Championship 2022.

Secretary of Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation and founder / Chief Executive of Hayat Durrani water Sports Academy (HDWSA) Hayatullah Khan Durrani Pride-of-Performance brief the chief guest and participants about the 36 years of the brilliant activities, events and training camps held under the auspicious of HDWSA, Hayatullah Khan Durrani.

He lauded the outstanding role of Csaba Szanto official and expert of International Canoe Federation (ICF) for his outstanding efforts for PCKF regarding development of Canoe and Kayak Sports in Pakistan.

Officials of Pakistan canoe & Kayak Federation, Balochistan Canoeing, Rowing, Sailing Association's among the guests.

It may be mentioned here that two days Canoe Kayak championship was organized here by Balochistan's first and only Canoeing and Rowing center Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy International at Hanna Lake Quetta under the patronage of Pakistan Canoe & Kayak Federation and in collaboration with of Balochistan Canoeing Association as per ICF rules while Hayat Durrani water Sports Academy Canoeing team finished runners-up in the championship. Third position went to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority PDMA Balochistan, 67 senior, juniors boys and girls canoe paddlers participated in the Championship earlier 10 days Canoeing training camp was organised for the participants of the championship by Hayat Durrani water Sports Academy at Hanna lake under the Umbrella of Pakistan canoe and Kayak Federation, all equipment's Canoe, Kayak modern racing Boats, Paddles, lifesaving jackets, Motor Boats for Judges and rescue, technical staff for the championship were provided free of cost by HDWSA. Muhammad Aslam Kassi National Canoeing Coach, Khanzada Idrees tareen Najeeb Ahmed performed as Judges of the Championship.

Hayatullah Khan Durrani thanked and appreciated the role of armed forces for provision of foolproof security to all the participants of the event.