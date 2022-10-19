UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Customs Clinch "National Sprint Canoeing Championship" Title

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan Customs clinch "National Sprint Canoeing Championship" title

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs won "National Sprint Canoeing Championship 2022" securing first position, as Muhammad Abubakar Durrani of Pakistan Customs clinched three Gold Medals in different events and declared best Kayaking athlete of the event.

The National flat water sprint Canoeing Championship 2022 concluded here at the scenic Hanna Lake other day.

Secretary Finance Hashim Khan Ghalzai was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony held at headquarters of Hayat Durrani Water Sports academy (International) in the Hanna Lake.

Addressing the gathering, Hashim Khan said Canoeing Sports converts youngsters to the healthy activities. He assured his full support for the promotion of Canoeing Olympic sports in Balochistan and congratulated Hayatullah Khan Durrani for organizing such successful National Canoekayak Championship 2022.

Secretary of Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation and founder / Chief Executive of Hayat Durrani water Sports Academy (HDWSA) Hayatullah Khan Durrani Pride-of-Performance brief the chief guest and participants about the 36 years of the brilliant activities, events and training camps held under the auspicious of HDWSA, Hayatullah Khan Durrani.

He lauded the outstanding role of Csaba Szanto official and expert of International Canoe Federation (ICF) for his outstanding efforts for PCKF regarding development of Canoe and Kayak Sports in Pakistan.

Officials of Pakistan canoe & Kayak Federation, Balochistan Canoeing, Rowing, Sailing Association's among the guests.

It may be mentioned here that two days Canoe Kayak championship was organized here by Balochistan's first and only Canoeing and Rowing center Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy International at Hanna Lake Quetta under the patronage of Pakistan Canoe & Kayak Federation and in collaboration with of Balochistan Canoeing Association as per ICF rules while Hayat Durrani water Sports Academy Canoeing team finished runners-up in the championship. Third position went to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority PDMA Balochistan, 67 senior, juniors boys and girls canoe paddlers participated in the Championship earlier 10 days Canoeing training camp was organised for the participants of the championship by Hayat Durrani water Sports Academy at Hanna lake under the Umbrella of Pakistan canoe and Kayak Federation, all equipment's Canoe, Kayak modern racing Boats, Paddles, lifesaving jackets, Motor Boats for Judges and rescue, technical staff for the championship were provided free of cost by HDWSA. Muhammad Aslam Kassi National Canoeing Coach, Khanzada Idrees tareen Najeeb Ahmed performed as Judges of the Championship.

Hayatullah Khan Durrani thanked and appreciated the role of armed forces for provision of foolproof security to all the participants of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Sports Water May Gold Olympics Event All Best Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan ..

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at ..

8 minutes ago
 “It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

17 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

34 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

48 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

1 hour ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.