Pakistan Cycling Federation Celebrate Pink Ribbon Day In Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Pakistan Cycling Federation celebrate Pink Ribbon Day in Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Pakistan Cycling Federation with collaboration of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Research Centre, Hayatabad Peshawar observed Pink Ribbon Day with a female and male cycle relay under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation with collaboration of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Research Centre, Hayatabad Peshawar observed Pink Ribbon Day with a female and male cycle relay under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association here on Monday.

The race ended in the hospital after passing through different sectors of Hayatabad.

In an impressive ceremony Shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.

Sohail Rauf owner of Jolly Shoes and Vice President of KPCA presented a cheque of Rs. 5 lac to Shaukat Khanum Hospital which was received by the Hospital representative.

Sohail Rauf was presented a shield by the hospital and he was declared founder member.

Nisar Ahmad, who was the organizer of the rally and Syed Azhar Ali Shah President PCF addressed the rally. The hospital administration thanked the KPCA and PCF for organizing Red Ribbon Cycle Really.

