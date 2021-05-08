Pakistan declare after Nauman out for 97

Pakistan declared their first innings on 510 for eight after Nauman Ali was stumped off a wide for 97 in the first over after tea on the second day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Saturday

Harare, May 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan declared their first innings on 510 for eight after Nauman Ali was stumped off a wide for 97 in the first over after tea on the second day of the second Test at Harare sports Club on Saturday.

Opening batsman Abid Ali was unbeaten on 215 at the declaration as Pakistan sought to wrap up the two-match series after an innings win in the first Test at the same venue.

The left-handed Nauman was on 93 not out at tea. He hit the first ball after the interval for four but lifted his back foot after left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro's next delivery was called wide.

Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva reacted quickly and took off the bails, with a television replay confirming that Nauman was out.

He had hit 97 off 104 balls with five sixes and nine fours.

Abid and Nauman shared an eighth wicket partnership of 169, adding 152 runs in 29 overs between lunch and tea - easily the fastest scoring of a previously pedestrian innings.

Having scored most of his runs behind or square of the wicket in scoring his first 150, Abid blossomed with some handsome drives during the afternoon. Abid faced 407 balls and hit 29 fours in beating his previous highest score in Tests of 174 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2019/20.