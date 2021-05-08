UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Declare After Nauman Out For 97

Muhammad Rameez 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:54 PM

Pakistan declare after Nauman out for 97

Pakistan declared their first innings on 510 for eight after Nauman Ali was stumped off a wide for 97 in the first over after tea on the second day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Saturday

Harare, May 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan declared their first innings on 510 for eight after Nauman Ali was stumped off a wide for 97 in the first over after tea on the second day of the second Test at Harare sports Club on Saturday.

Opening batsman Abid Ali was unbeaten on 215 at the declaration as Pakistan sought to wrap up the two-match series after an innings win in the first Test at the same venue.

The left-handed Nauman was on 93 not out at tea. He hit the first ball after the interval for four but lifted his back foot after left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro's next delivery was called wide.

Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva reacted quickly and took off the bails, with a television replay confirming that Nauman was out.

He had hit 97 off 104 balls with five sixes and nine fours.

Abid and Nauman shared an eighth wicket partnership of 169, adding 152 runs in 29 overs between lunch and tea - easily the fastest scoring of a previously pedestrian innings.

Having scored most of his runs behind or square of the wicket in scoring his first 150, Abid blossomed with some handsome drives during the afternoon. Abid faced 407 balls and hit 29 fours in beating his previous highest score in Tests of 174 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2019/20.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sri Lanka Same Tendai Chisoro Harare Sports Club Abid Ali TV

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

44 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.