Open Menu

Pakistan Eye Series Win Against New Zealand To Kick Off T20 World Cup Preparations

Muhammad Rameez Published January 11, 2024 | 05:57 PM

Pakistan eye series win against New Zealand to kick off T20 World Cup preparations

Pakistan are set to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, with the first match scheduled to be played on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Pakistan are set to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, with the first match scheduled to be played on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland.

This will mark left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first assignment as captain, having taken over the reins from Babar Azam.

Fourth-ranked Pakistan last played T20s back in April 2023, when they faced New Zealand at home for a five-match series played in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who has been named Shaheen’s vice-captain, was Pakistan’s leading run-getter in that series while right-arm pacer Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir, pacer Mohammad Abbas Afridi and wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah are the uncapped players in the squad while the returning trio of Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan and Aamir Jamal also adds depth to the squad.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed, who was initially part of the squad, has been ruled out owing to an injury he sustained last month during Pakistan’s Test tour of Australia.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, in the pre-series press conference, the video of which has been shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: “It is a great honour and a proud moment to be captaining Pakistan.

We are a good T20 side and that has reflected in our performances the past few years. We have done well in World Cups but have not been able to finish as we wanted. We will focus on getting the results we want in big tournaments.

“We have 17 games before the World Cup, which is later this year. We want to make sure we have our combination locked in time for that but we also want to ensure that we have a strong bench, in case of injuries during the tournament. We will be testing our younger talent and rotating the players so that by the time we play the series in England, we have clarity about our combination.”

Pakistan’s squad for tour of New Zealand: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.

Full schedule:

1st T20 – 12 January 2024 at Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20 – 14 January 2024 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20 – 17 January 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin 

4th T20 – 19 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5th T20 – 21 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore T20 World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia Auckland Rawalpindi Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Abbas Aamir Jamal January April Afridi From New Zealand

Recent Stories

President directs insurance company to refund Rs 1 ..

President directs insurance company to refund Rs 100,000 with profit

17 seconds ago
 PITB concludes 3-day training for 50th Common Poli ..

PITB concludes 3-day training for 50th Common Police Service of Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Info Minister urges political parties to come up w ..

Info Minister urges political parties to come up with realistic economic reforms ..

23 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
 A world embracing digitization presents gift to Ch ..

A world embracing digitization presents gift to China: CIFTIS Forum

5 minutes ago
 Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining ..

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

5 minutes ago
FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

3 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports