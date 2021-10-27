UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Not A Safe Team To Play Against In Cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:03 PM

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes Green-shirts victory over the Kiwis has sent a great message to the New Zealand team, which was that Pakistan was a safe country, but not a very safe team to play against in the game of cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes Green-shirts victory over the Kiwis has sent a great message to the New Zealand team, which was that Pakistan was a safe country, but not a very safe team to play against in the game of cricket.

Pakistan team once again displayed top notch in their second game against New Zealand on Tuesday and outclassed the Kiwis by five wickets. Pakistan would play their next match against Afghanistan on Friday (October 29).

Akhtar taunted the New Zealand team saying you didn't play in Pakistan and questioned were you safe in the UAE from the hands of Haris Rauf who grabbed your four wickets.

"The whole Indian nation would have been praying for Pakistan's win against New Zealand. If Pakistan had lost against the Kiwis and if India also loses to New Zealand then the Men in Blue will get in trouble.

The Rawalpindi Express said, "We were good neighbours as we want India to come in the finals with us. We want India to come into the final with us as we are fully prepared for them. And the message to New Zealand is clear that Pakistan is a safe country, but not a very safe team to play against," he said on his YouTube channel.

However the pacer said that though Pakistan won the match, but he felt that Fakhar Zaman should be sent as opener or at No. 6. "Muhammad Hafeez should have made to bowl early as the ball was reversing at the Sharjah Stadium," he said and added that Hasan Ali should have also been brought in late.

The former fast-bowler also advised skipper Babar Azam to stay focused and not to hit lose shots. "Fakhar should have sent late after Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim must not have been brought in earlier," he felt.

