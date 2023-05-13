UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Shaheens Hand Zimbabwe A An Innings Defeat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan Shaheens hand Zimbabwe A an innings defeat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Shaheens defeated Zimbabwe A by an innings and 41 runs on the fourth day of the second four-day match at the Mutare sports Club in Mutare, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

It took only 9.3 overs for the visitors to wrap up the innings and take the remaining three wickets as Zimbabwe A could add only 37 runs to their overnight score of 238 for seven in 76 overs, according to information made available here by Pakistan cricket board.

For Pakistan Shaheens, right-arm fast Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets for 49 runs. He ended up with match figures of seven for 85. Shahnawaz Dahani and Aamir Jamal snapped two wickets apiece in the second innings.

The win means Pakistan Shaheens have completed a clean-sweep over Zimbabwe A across the two four-day matches. Shaheens won the first four-day match by eight wickets which was played at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe from 3-6 May.

Shaheens will now take on Zimbabwe's national side in the six-match one-day series starting from 17 May in Harare.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens beat Zimbabwe A by an innings and 41 runs.

Zimbabwe A 163 all out, 56.4 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 66, Dion Myers 50; Mohammad Ali 4-36, Mehran Mumtaz 3-36, Aamir Jamal 3-51) and 275 all out, 85.3 overs (Nyasha Mayavo 55, Tony Munyonga 43, Joylord Gumbie 42; Mohammad Ali 3-49, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-33, Aamir Jamal 2-45) Pakistan Shaheens 479 all out, 116 overs (Haseebullah 117, Hussain Talat 74, Omair Bin Yousuf 65, Mohammad Huraira 64, Qasim Akram 36, Aamir Jamal 35, Imran Butt 27; Victor Nyauchi 5-125, Tanaka Chivanga 3-89) Player of the match – Mohammad Ali (Pakistan Shaheens).

Tour schedule: 3-6 May – 1st Four-day match; KSC, Kwekwe (Pakistan Shaheens won by eight wickets) 10- 13 May – 2nd Four-day match; MSC, Mutare (Pakistan Shaheens won by an innings and 41 runs) 17 May – 1st 50-over match; TSC, Harare 19 May – 2nd 50-over match; HSC, Harare 21 May – 3rd 50-over match; HSC, Harare 23 May – 4th 50-over match; OH, Harare25 May – 5th 50-over match; HSC, Harare27 May – 6th 50-over match; HSC, Harare

