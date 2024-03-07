Pakistan Sports Board, ACP organize Eco Hike

Pakistan Sports Board in collaboration with Islamabad Alpine Association and Alpine Club of Pakistan organized an Eco Hike here at Trail on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan sports board in collaboration with Islamabad Alpine Association and Alpine Club of Pakistan organized an Eco Hike here at Trail on Thursday.

Hundreds of participants featured in the hike that was aimed at creating awareness for keeping environment clean and promoting healthy activities among youth.

The participants also cleaned the trek at the trial and received shields and certificates at the closing ceremony of the activity.