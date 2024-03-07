Open Menu

Pakistan Sports Board, ACP Organize Eco Hike

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Pakistan Sports Board, ACP organize Eco Hike

Pakistan Sports Board in collaboration with Islamabad Alpine Association and Alpine Club of Pakistan organized an Eco Hike here at Trail on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan sports board in collaboration with Islamabad Alpine Association and Alpine Club of Pakistan organized an Eco Hike here at Trail on Thursday.

Hundreds of participants featured in the hike that was aimed at creating awareness for keeping environment clean and promoting healthy activities among youth.

The participants also cleaned the trek at the trial and received shields and certificates at the closing ceremony of the activity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Alpine

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

7 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

9 minutes ago
 Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

11 minutes ago
 Empowering women a key factor in building climate ..

Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..

25 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial mat ..

Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

11 minutes ago
 Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management ..

Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

6 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines impose ..

Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed

6 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha ..

IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

6 minutes ago
 Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Of ..

Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

6 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Instit ..

CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology

6 minutes ago
 Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock' ..

Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports