Pakistan Sports Board, ACP Organize Eco Hike
Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Pakistan Sports Board in collaboration with Islamabad Alpine Association and Alpine Club of Pakistan organized an Eco Hike here at Trail on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan sports board in collaboration with Islamabad Alpine Association and Alpine Club of Pakistan organized an Eco Hike here at Trail on Thursday.
Hundreds of participants featured in the hike that was aimed at creating awareness for keeping environment clean and promoting healthy activities among youth.
The participants also cleaned the trek at the trial and received shields and certificates at the closing ceremony of the activity.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti
CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance
Four arrested for gambling near River Haro
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..
Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches
Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed
7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized
IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team
Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference
CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology
Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony
More Stories From Sports
-
Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches11 minutes ago
-
PAF, Army win matches in National Kabaddi C'ship6 minutes ago
-
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams2 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL3 hours ago
-
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings4 hours ago
-
Usman reported for suspect bowling action2 hours ago
-
Townsend urges Scotland to finish Six Nations with a flourish2 hours ago
-
Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis5 hours ago
-
Jordanian football team issued visas for FIFA Qualifiers6 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard6 hours ago
-
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches6 hours ago