Pakistan Sports Festival begins in Khyber, 245 teams competing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Sports Festival 2022 has officially started in Khyber District in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Frontier Corps (North) with 245 teams from all tehsils of Khyber District including cricket, football, volleyball and basketball are participating in the sports festival.

The opening ceremony was held at Jamrud Sports Complex with MPA Shafiq Afridi as the chief guest formally inaugurated. The Pakistan Sports Festival was also attended by officials of the Frontier Corps, athletes, officials, district administration and security forces officials and a large number of citizens, as well as other guests from various walks of life.

The teams participated in the sports festival March Past in which school children presented different tableaus. On this occasion, local artists also performed Khattak dance, to which the participants paid special tribute.

On this occasion, the citizens thanked the district administration and Frontier Corps North and said that they are grateful to these institutions for organizing such a healthy festival. The Pakistan Sports Festival is being played jointly in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber till March 23, 2022.

