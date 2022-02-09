UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sports Festival Begins In Khyber, 245 Teams Competing

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Sports Festival 2022 has officially started in Khyber District in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Frontier Corps (North) with 245 teams from all tehsils of Khyber District including cricket, football, volleyball and basketball are participating in the sports festival.

The opening ceremony was held at Jamrud Sports Complex with MPA Shafiq Afridi as the chief guest formally inaugurated. The Pakistan Sports Festival was also attended by officials of the Frontier Corps, athletes, officials, district administration and security forces officials and a large number of citizens, as well as other guests from various walks of life.

The teams participated in the sports festival March Past in which school children presented different tableaus. On this occasion, local artists also performed Khattak dance, to which the participants paid special tribute.

On this occasion, the citizens thanked the district administration and Frontier Corps North and said that they are grateful to these institutions for organizing such a healthy festival. The Pakistan Sports Festival is being played jointly in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber till March 23, 2022.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Guldad Khan was the chief guest and formally inaugurated the Festival to be continued till March 23, 2022. Officials of the district administration, security forces and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present during the colourful opening ceremony.

The participating athletes exhibited great enthusiasm during the colourful opening ceremony, starting with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Rehman Ullah, followed by the National Anthem by the school children.

All the participating athletes took part in the March Past.

All the athletes have multi-colour track-suites. A gymnastic and smart contingent of karate, taekwondo display enthralled the sitting spectators with their performance and skills. The jam-packed spectators' fence largely appreciated the performance of the athletes during their gymnastic, karate and taekwondo demonstrations. All the tehsils of Khyber including Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal Tehsils of Khyber district are participating in the sports festival, which carries games like cricket, football, volleyball and basketball. Soon after inaugurating the Festival, pigeons and balloons were released in the air. The Complex was also decorated well with different banners inscribed with slogans.

School children from various schools presented national songs and tableaus highlighting the struggles and sacrifices of the security forces and jawan of Pakistan Army being made for the motherland Pakistan.

Local singers also performed and got thundering applause from the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. The players also come up with by dancing on the tone of local instruments Doll (drums) and Surna (pipe).

The spectators who came on the occasion thanked the district administration and security forces and said that they were grateful to these institutions for organizing such a healthy festival. The Pakistan Sports Festival will be jointly played in Bara, Jamrud and Landikotel Tehsil of Khyber, Mohmand and Khyber till March 23.

