Trishan Patel Joins National Football Team As Assistant Coach
Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Trishan Patel has joined the national football team as an assistant coach
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Trishan Patel has joined the national football team as an assistant coach.
Previously, he was working as an online performance analyst for the team, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
Trishan will take on dual responsibilities as assistant coach and performance analyst for the Pakistan’s upcoming matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.
This appointment marks a significant development in the team's preparation for the crucial matches ahead.
The Pakistan national football team was undergoing intensive training camp in Islamabad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 home match against Saudi Arabia on June 6 in Islamabad followed by an away match in Tajikistan on June 11.
The preliminary squad of Pakistan includes- Goalkeepers: Hassan Ali and Tanveer; Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Huzaifa, Waqar Ihtisham, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Saddam and Zain ul Abideen; Midfielders: Yasir Arafat, Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Moin Ali, Junaid Ahmed and Fahim; Forwards: Adeel Younas, Shayak Dost, Ali Zafar and Fareedullah. The Names of diaspora players who would join the national training camp later will be included in the final squad.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers
More Stories From Sports
-
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 2815 minutes ago
-
Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swiatek, Osaka eye clash21 minutes ago
-
Ricky Ponting declines India coaching offer due to family commitments5 hours ago
-
Pak team qualifies for ATF Team Competition final5 hours ago
-
Failed South Korea hunt for Klinsmann successor unmasks deeper issues12 minutes ago
-
Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta Europa League final starting line-ups19 hours ago
-
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with 1,100th win19 hours ago
-
Japanese Consul General highlights role of sports in fostering unity20 hours ago
-
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed23 hours ago
-
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead23 hours ago
-
Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup23 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table23 hours ago