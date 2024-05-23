Open Menu

Trishan Patel Joins National Football Team As Assistant Coach

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2024 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Trishan Patel has joined the national football team as an assistant coach.

Previously, he was working as an online performance analyst for the team, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Trishan will take on dual responsibilities as assistant coach and performance analyst for the Pakistan’s upcoming matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

This appointment marks a significant development in the team's preparation for the crucial matches ahead.

The Pakistan national football team was undergoing intensive training camp in Islamabad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 home match against Saudi Arabia on June 6 in Islamabad followed by an away match in Tajikistan on June 11.

The preliminary squad of Pakistan includes- Goalkeepers: Hassan Ali and Tanveer; Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Huzaifa, Waqar Ihtisham, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Saddam and Zain ul Abideen; Midfielders: Yasir Arafat, Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Moin Ali, Junaid Ahmed and Fahim; Forwards: Adeel Younas, Shayak Dost, Ali Zafar and Fareedullah. The Names of diaspora players who would join the national training camp later will be included in the final squad.

