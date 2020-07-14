UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team Reaches Derby

Tue 14th July 2020

Pakistan team reaches Derby

The players reached Derby after observing 14-day self-isolation period in Worcestershire ahead of their first test match.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Pakistan team reached Derby for second-leg of their training and practice camp, the reports said here on Tuesday.

The players reached there after observing 14-day self-isolation period in Worcestershire ahead of their first Test.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) shared the pictures of the players reaching Derby.

The following is the schedule of the squad’s training and media opportunities:

14 July: A member of the side will be available for media interaction through videoconference call.

15 and 16 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

17-20 July: The squad will play a four-day intra-squad practice match. PCB will provide session-wise score updates, photographs and videos of the match.

21 July: A member of the side will be available for media interaction through videoconference call. Details will be shared closer to time.

22 and 23 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

24-27 July: The side will play a four-day intra-squad practice match. PCB will provide session-wise score updates, photographs and videos of the match.

28 July: A member of the side will be available for a media interaction through videoconference call. Details will be shared closer to time.

29 and 30 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

1 August: Side travels to Manchester.

