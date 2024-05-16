Pakistan, Turkmenistan To Face Off In Central Asian Volleyball League
Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Pakistan and Turkmenistan would vie for the top honour of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistan and Turkmenistan would vie for the top honour of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would play Kyrgyzstan for the 3rd position match.
In the final round of matches played on Thursday, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan earned victories.
Pakistan beat Iran by 3-1 with sets points 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.
In the other match, Kyrgyzstan outplayed Afghanistan by 3-0 with sets points of (25-20, 25-20, 25-19) and qualify for the third position match.Turkmenistan downed Sri Lanka by 3-0 with sets points of (25-22, 25-19, 25-19).
Recent Stories
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion
Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP
More Stories From Sports
-
Alaphilippe wins Giro 12th stage, Pogacar holds race lead59 minutes ago
-
'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balance in Euro 2024 squad3 hours ago
-
Hyderabad, Karachi triumph in Sindh Judo Sports League finals at SAU2 hours ago
-
Man City's Ederson out of Premier League climax and FA Cup final2 hours ago
-
President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotion of tennis in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship5 hours ago
-
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karachi5 hours ago
-
'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balance in Euro 2024 squad5 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports Minister rates Pakistan among top teams in world of Blind Cricket5 hours ago
-
PFF NC attends AFC Congress in Thailand5 hours ago
-
Pakistan team intensifies training ahead of FIH Nation’s Cup7 hours ago
-
Trials of boys, girls of Malakand region to start from May 20: RSO Malakand8 hours ago