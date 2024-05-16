Open Menu

Pakistan, Turkmenistan To Face Off In Central Asian Volleyball League

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Pakistan, Turkmenistan to face off in Central Asian Volleyball League

Pakistan and Turkmenistan would vie for the top honour of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistan and Turkmenistan would vie for the top honour of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would play Kyrgyzstan for the 3rd position match.

In the final round of matches played on Thursday, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan earned victories.

Pakistan beat Iran by 3-1 with sets points 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.

In the other match, Kyrgyzstan outplayed Afghanistan by 3-0 with sets points of (25-20, 25-20, 25-19) and qualify for the third position match.Turkmenistan downed Sri Lanka by 3-0 with sets points of (25-22, 25-19, 25-19).

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Sports Iran Sri Lanka Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Top Asia

Recent Stories

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

21 minutes ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

21 minutes ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

23 minutes ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

23 minutes ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

23 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

20 minutes ago
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

20 minutes ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

20 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

20 minutes ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

20 minutes ago
 Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

60 minutes ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports