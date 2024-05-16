Pakistan, Turkmenistan to face off in Central Asian Volleyball League

Pakistan and Turkmenistan would vie for the top honour of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistan and Turkmenistan would vie for the top honour of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would play Kyrgyzstan for the 3rd position match.

In the final round of matches played on Thursday, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan earned victories.

Pakistan beat Iran by 3-1 with sets points 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.

In the other match, Kyrgyzstan outplayed Afghanistan by 3-0 with sets points of (25-20, 25-20, 25-19) and qualify for the third position match.Turkmenistan downed Sri Lanka by 3-0 with sets points of (25-22, 25-19, 25-19).