Pakistan unveils expected batting line-up for upcoming T20I series against Kiwis

The likely batting order positions Rizwan and Saim as the opening duo, followed by Babar at one-down, with Fakhar expected to occupy the fourth spot.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) Pakistan's anticipated batting lineup for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, slated to commence on January 12th in Auckland, reveals notable changes, particularly in the opening pair.

Azam Khan is slotted for the fifth position, and Iftikhar Ahmed is poised to add firepower at number six. However, the positions of Iftikhar and Azam may be flexible based on the game situation.

Former skipper Babar Azam focused on honing his batting skills against spinners in the training camp. Alongside him, Fakhar Zaman underwent spin-centric training, hinting at a crucial role in the middle order.

During practice sessions, the Pakistan bowlers, including skipper Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan, faced off against Rizwan and Saim, who took on the responsibility of confronting the new ball.

Full Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan , Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan.

Schedule:

1st T20 – January 12, 2024, at Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20 – January 14, 2024, at Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20 – January 17, 2024, at University Oval, Dunedin

4th T20 – January 19, 2024, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5th T20 – January 21, 2024, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch