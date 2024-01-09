Open Menu

Pakistan Unveils Expected Batting Line-up For Upcoming T20I Series Against Kiwis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Pakistan unveils expected batting line-up for upcoming T20I series against Kiwis

The likely batting order positions Rizwan and Saim as the opening duo, followed by Babar at one-down, with Fakhar expected to occupy the fourth spot.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) Pakistan's anticipated batting lineup for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, slated to commence on January 12th in Auckland, reveals notable changes, particularly in the opening pair.

The likely batting order positions Rizwan and Saim as the opening duo, followed by Babar at one-down, with Fakhar expected to occupy the fourth spot.

Azam Khan is slotted for the fifth position, and Iftikhar Ahmed is poised to add firepower at number six. However, the positions of Iftikhar and Azam may be flexible based on the game situation.

Former skipper Babar Azam focused on honing his batting skills against spinners in the training camp. Alongside him, Fakhar Zaman underwent spin-centric training, hinting at a crucial role in the middle order.

During practice sessions, the Pakistan bowlers, including skipper Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan, faced off against Rizwan and Saim, who took on the responsibility of confronting the new ball.

Full Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan , Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan.

Schedule:

1st T20January 12, 2024, at Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20January 14, 2024, at Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20January 17, 2024, at University Oval, Dunedin

4th T20January 19, 2024, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5th T20January 21, 2024, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Auckland Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Aamir Jamal January May Afridi New Zealand

Recent Stories

Akbar, Mangi extends condolences over demise of DG ..

Akbar, Mangi extends condolences over demise of DG Radio's mother

13 minutes ago
 SCCI demands uninterrupted electricity, gas supply ..

SCCI demands uninterrupted electricity, gas supply to industries

13 minutes ago
 Business community take advantage of GSP+ by diver ..

Business community take advantage of GSP+ by diversifying exports: EU Envoy

13 minutes ago
 Delegation from Pak Navy War College visits SSU he ..

Delegation from Pak Navy War College visits SSU headquarters

15 minutes ago
 No one can hamper Balochistan to progress under PP ..

No one can hamper Balochistan to progress under PPP leadership: Bugti

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tol ..

Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tola

21 minutes ago
'Prevention of accidents first priority of city tr ..

'Prevention of accidents first priority of city traffic police'

21 minutes ago
 Children Complex arranges workshop on early childh ..

Children Complex arranges workshop on early childhood development

21 minutes ago
 DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

21 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in f ..

Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in forgery case

19 minutes ago
 271,166 children administered anti-polio drops on ..

271,166 children administered anti-polio drops on first day

19 minutes ago
 Zone-IV Whites 2nd consecutive victory in A.S Natu ..

Zone-IV Whites 2nd consecutive victory in A.S Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cri ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports