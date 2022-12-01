UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors Win Toss, Decide To Bat First

Published December 01, 2022 | 12:29 PM

The English players are all set to play their first Test match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi stadium today despite being hit by a virus.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) England has won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening test match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi ground today.

The match is being played despite that half of the England squad has been hit by a virus earlier this week.

England team has made one change to its squad as they replaced Ben Foakes with Will Jacks, who is going to play his first test match along with all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

Ben Stokes says, “ Some of our players are ill but we are really passionate to play today,”. He has made this statement after winning the toss.

The English captain says that they will be fine, though, their start is not that much good.

For Pakistan Squad, Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mehmood have been included.

England is playing its Test series against Pakistan after long gap of 17 years.

Earlier, the Test series faced trouble as half of the England squad fell prey of a virus after reaching Rawalpindi.

The PCB has also confirmed that the ECP has informed them about their playing squad that they are ready to play today.

Playing XIs

England: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid, Mahmood

