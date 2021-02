Pakistan Wapda wins Men, Women Team events National Badminton titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Wapda clinched the Women and Men Team event titles 58th National Senior Badminton Championship being played here at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Thursday.

The team event came to an end with District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Chaudhry and Secretary Provincial Badminton Association Amjad Khan giving away trophies and cash prizes.

WAPDA defeated NBP 3-1 in the Men final while Women team recorded victory against Pakistan Army Women Team and took the final by 3-0. In the first singles of the Men's Team event final, WAPDA's Raja Zulqarnain Haider defeated currently national champion NBP''ss Murad Ali by 21-18, and 21-16, while in doubles, NBP's Kashif Silhari and Raja Hasnain defeated WAPDA's Hafiz Irfan and Azeem Sarwar 21-14, 21-14.

In the second singles, Owais Zahid of WAPDA defeated Anjum Bashir of NBP 21-17, 21-11 while in other doubles Owais Zahid and Muhammad Ali defeated Murad Ali and Anjum Bashir 21-17, 21-11.

In the women's final, WAPDA won 3-0 against Army. In the first singles, Mahur Shehzad defeated Samia Tariq 21-5, 21-7, in doubles, Mahur and Ghazala defeated Rada Hanif and Imama Usman 21-5, 21-12. In the second singles, Sehra Akram defeated Mahesh Khan 21-9 and 21-12.

Men Team Event Final: Pakistan Wapda beat NPB by 3-1 1st Single: Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) beat Murad Ali (NBP) by 21-18, 21-16 1st Double: Kashif Sulehri & Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Hafiz Irfan and Azeem (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-14 2nd Single: Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Anjum Bashir (NBP) by 21-17, 21-11 2nd Double: Awais Zahid and M Ali (Wapda) beat Murad Ali and Anjum (NBP) by 21-14, 15-21, 21-18 Women Team Event Final Pakistan Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 3-0 1st Single: Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Sumiya Tariq (Army) by 21-5, 21-7 1st Double: Mahoor and Ghazala (Wapda) beat Rida Haneef and Umama Usman (Army) by 21-5, 21-12 2nd Single: Sehra Akram (Wapda) beat Mehwish Khan (Army) by 21-9, 21-12