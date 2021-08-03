UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Win Toss, West Indies Bat First In Final T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:55 PM

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put West Indies in to bat in the final T20 International of the rain-affected four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after the first match in Barbados six days earlier and the third fixture at Providence on Sunday were ruined by rain. In the lone encounter to be decided on the field of play, the tourists won by seven runs in the second match on Saturday.

Both teams are unchanged from the scheduled game two days earlier when only eight balls were bowled at the start of the match before a torrential downpour left the ground waterlogged.

Teams: West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Patrick Gustard (JAM)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

