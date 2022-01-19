UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Ski Player Eagerly Waiting To Participate In Beijing Winter Olympic

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2022 | 11:51 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan ski player Muhammad Karim is eagerly waiting to participate in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, believing the international event will be a great success and hoping to win medal for him and the country.

Karim, hailing from Naltar, a village in Gilgit-Baltistan is the only Pakistani skier to have competed in two Winter Olympics, CRI urdu reported on Wednesday.

"I have been preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics for three years and my biggest dream is to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics and achieve my best records by performing well," he added.

Muhammad Karim, 26, is a young skier who started skiing at the age of four under the guidance of his father and elder brother.

Karim said that he was excited and looking forward to this year Olympics Games, which will put Pakistan on the international sports map.

He wants to further improve his skiing skills at the Beijing Winter Olympics and at the same time encourage Pakistani children to take up the sport.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is all set to participate in the Olympics Winter Games scheduled to be held in Beijing, China from February 4 to February 20 this year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic along with other world leaders on February 4, in the Chinese Capital.

The sports minister along with president and secretary general of Pakistan Olympic Committee are also likely to attend the games.

This would be Pakistan's fourth appearance in the Winter Olympics and the athletes are working hard to win the first medals for the country in Olympics Games, according to official sources here.

President Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Arif Hasan in a message said. "I think Beijing Olympics are going to be a fantastic opportunity for the athletes not only as far as the performance is concerned but also to get to know each, to work with each other, to understand each other and to contribute towards developing a more harmonious atmosphere as far as the world is concerned." The 24th Olympics Games also known as Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted by the Chinese capital. After the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the Winter Olympics would be organised in the same city, making Beijing the first dual Olympic city in history.

