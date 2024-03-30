PCB Advertises For Red And White Ball Cricket Coaches
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2024 | 11:51 AM
The step taken by the board marked it a departure from past practices at the board.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday officially advertised for coaches for Red and White Ball Cricket.
The step taken by the board marked it a departure from past practices.
According to the ad, the applicants are required to have five years of experience in international, domestic and franchise cricket.
The preference, as per the advertisement, would be given to those with Level Three or higher coaching qualifications and proficiency in English.
The deadline for applications is April 15, open to both Pakistani and foreign coaches.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence
More Stories From Sports
-
Ipswich top Championship after Leicester promotion bid dented10 hours ago
-
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach12 hours ago
-
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool12 hours ago
-
City School, Happy Palace Green College clinch victories in inter college Ramadan T20 cup13 hours ago
-
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach14 hours ago
-
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach15 hours ago
-
Army, Wapda, Navy win inaugural matches of Ramazan Cup Basketball Tournament19 hours ago
-
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats20 hours ago
-
Ohtani wins in Dodgers home debut, Rangers open MLB title defense with win17 hours ago
-
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today1 day ago
-
Ohtani wins in Dodgers home debut, Rangers open MLB title defense with win17 hours ago
-
Arsenal face Man City Premier League summit meeting17 hours ago