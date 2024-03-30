Open Menu

PCB Advertises For Red And White Ball Cricket Coaches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2024 | 11:51 AM

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

The step taken by the board marked it a departure from past practices at the board.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday officially advertised for coaches for Red and White Ball Cricket.

The step taken by the board marked it a departure from past practices.

According to the ad, the applicants are required to have five years of experience in international, domestic and franchise cricket.

The preference, as per the advertisement, would be given to those with Level Three or higher coaching qualifications and proficiency in English.

The deadline for applications is April 15, open to both Pakistani and foreign coaches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) April From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

36 minutes ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

12 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

12 hours ago
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

12 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

12 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

12 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

12 hours ago
 Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album dr ..

Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise

12 hours ago
 N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported of ..

N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports