PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday officially advertised for coaches for Red and White Ball Cricket.

The step taken by the board marked it a departure from past practices.

According to the ad, the applicants are required to have five years of experience in international, domestic and franchise cricket.

The preference, as per the advertisement, would be given to those with Level Three or higher coaching qualifications and proficiency in English.

The deadline for applications is April 15, open to both Pakistani and foreign coaches.