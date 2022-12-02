PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) The Pakistan cricket board joined hands with the UNAID to spread awareness about the disease of HIV AIDS on the first day of the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and England on Thursday.

As such, the captains of the two sides donned red ribbon at the toss and while unveiling of the trophy to create awareness about the disease.

The broadcasters also donned red ribbons in the pre- and post- match shows.

The campaign encouraged people to get tested before it was late and end the stigma surrounding the disease. At least 9,600 people were diagnosed with the disease in Pakistan only last year.

The following are some of the precautions that can be taken to curb its spread:

Donate blood to certified blood banks

Make sure to use a new syringe while getting injected

Always use new and clean shaving equipment

Get tested regularly