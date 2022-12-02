UrduPoint.com

PCB Joins Hands With UNAID To Spread Awareness About HIV Aids

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2022 | 11:32 AM

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

The captains of the two sides have donned red ribbon at the toss and while unveiling of the trophy to create awareness about the disease

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) The Pakistan cricket board joined hands with the UNAID to spread awareness about the disease of HIV AIDS on the first day of the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and England on Thursday.

As such, the captains of the two sides donned red ribbon at the toss and while unveiling of the trophy to create awareness about the disease.

The broadcasters also donned red ribbons in the pre- and post- match shows.

The campaign encouraged people to get tested before it was late and end the stigma surrounding the disease. At least 9,600 people were diagnosed with the disease in Pakistan only last year.

The following are some of the precautions that can be taken to curb its spread:

Donate blood to certified blood banks

Make sure to use a new syringe while getting injected

Always use new and clean shaving equipment

Get tested regularly

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket AIDS Rawalpindi Blood

Recent Stories

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

15 minutes ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

2 hours ago
 British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

16 hours ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.