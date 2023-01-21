UrduPoint.com

PCF To Send Three TOs To Uzbekistan For Int'l Cycling Course

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2023 | 06:16 PM

PCF to send three TOs to Uzbekistan for Int'l Cycling Course

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation three Technical Officials (TOs) including Barrister Adnan Ahsan Khan, Haroon General and Sarmad Shahab Saturday decided to send an International Technical Course to Uzbekistan to be starting from January 26.

This was stated by President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said the Technical Course UCI MBX National Elite Commissaire is scheduled from January 26-29, 2023 at Jizzax Region Uzbekistan.

He said so far Pakistan has services of 10 such international TOs, both male and female, which enable the Pakistan Cycling Federation to hold any of the international events in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Cycling Federation is trying hard to get equipped with qualified TOs even in the coaching and training sections as well for which they have also sent cyclists to get international coaching and training for their future assignments in their respective fields.

