Peshawar Sports Festival from Nov 3

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan Daudzai said on Thursday Peshawar Sports Festival would begin from November 3-6 under the aegis of District Sports Officer Peshawar at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Talking to media men, he said the objective of the Games is to provide an opportunity to the upcoming talent to come and showcase their talent through competitive exposures.

He said the recently short-listed players of Under-16 group would also be participating in the Sports Festival.

He said male and female athletes would take part in the 10 different Games at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He said the opening ceremony of the Games would be held on November 3 while the closing ceremony would be organized on November 6, 2020.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz will be the special guest, he added.

Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak would also attend the colourful opening ceremony, followed by fireworks and Karate and Wushu demonstrations.

Tehseen Ullah Khan said Inter-Club Hockey, Football, Volleyball, Futsal and other events would be organized soon and all these competitions will be held in November.

He said the winners and runners-up would be awarded trophies, medals and cash prizes.