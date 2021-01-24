UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar To Host 4 To 5 South Asian Games Events Including Squash: Qamar Zaman

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Peshawar to host 4 to 5 South Asian Games events including squash: Qamar Zaman

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman Sunday said that Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah is trying his best to get the rights of hosting four to five Games part of the forthcoming South Asian Games in Pakistan next year including squash.

Talking to APP, former World Champion Qamar Zaman lauded former KP Sports Minister and President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah for his efforts and request made to President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt-Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan to give four to five games hosting right to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said after meeting with President POA, Syed Aqil Shah is very optimistic about hosting four five events of the South Asian Games. He said it would also help the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to see top players in action and learn good things from them.

He said the city of Peshawar attained good ratings as it has recently organized the best ever 33rd National Games apart from National Games in 2010 in Peshawar. These Games have been declared as the best among so far organized in other provinces.

It is a very good initiative and I am sure that Syed Aqil Shah will succeed in his endeavors, Qamar Zaman said, adding, "At the same time, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has assured him of full cooperation." Prime Minister Imran Khan has also directed the preparations for the South Asian Games to the Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports board. He said that earlier the most successful national and provincial games have been held in Peshawar, which were also declared as the best games of Pakistan, and if we still get events in the South Asian Games, they will also be organized in the best way.

In response to a question, Qamar Zaman said that the government of our province is taking all possible steps for the promotion and development of sports under the leadership and direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, sports budget touches four to five billion.

He also lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan 1000 Playground Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on which currently work on more than 206 projects continued across the province including merged tribal areas.

In response to a question, Qamar Zaman said that a Four Glass Wall Squash Complex has been constructed at the University of Peshawar with only glass walls remaining for which more funds is need for its completion so that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is able to host international squash events in Peshawar.

He said, soon after completion of the four-glass wall squash complex, having more than 500 spectators facilities with modern-day facilities, he would host an Asian Universities Squash Championship and also the World Universities Squash Championship. "I hope that this squash complex will be completed soon and appreciated Chief Minister KP for taking keen interest in equipping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with international standard sports facilities.

About the current situation of squash players, Qamar Zaman said that we have to work day and night to regain the lost glories in squash, as without hard work we cannot achieve our goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Budget Same Sunday Olympics All From Government Best Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

2 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

3 hours ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.