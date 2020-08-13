UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portland Midfielder Blanco Named MLS Tourney's Top Player

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Portland midfielder Blanco named MLS tourney's top player

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Argentine midfielder Sebastian Blanco, who helped the Portland Timbers capture the title, was named on Thursday as the Major League Soccer is Back Player of the Tournament.

The 32-year-old playmaker scored three goals and assisted on five others in the tournament for the Timbers, who defeated Orlando City 2-1 in Tuesday's final.

Blanco won 40.86% of the total voting, 75% from a media panel and 25% from fans ballots, to 37.54% support for Orlando's Nani. Blanco led the media voting while Nani topped fan votes. Los Angeles FC's Diego Rossi was third with Philadelphia's Andre Blake fourth.

Blanco scored the game-winning goal in Portland's 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on July 13, converted a penalty kick in a winning shootout over Cincinnati in a round of 16 knockout match, scored in a 3-1 quarter-final victory over New York City FC and added another match-winner in a 2-1 triumph over Philadelphia in the semi-finals.

In more than three seasons with the Timbers, Blanco has scored 25 goals and set up 33 others.

MLS staged the event, played without spectators in a bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as a return from a COVID-19 shutdown last March after only two weeks of the regular season.

The league resumed regular-season matches Wednesday with hopes of crowning a playoff champion in December.

js/iwd

Related Topics

World Portland Los Angeles Orlando Cincinnati Philadelphia New York Florida March July December Media Event From

Recent Stories

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

51 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

51 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.