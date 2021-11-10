UrduPoint.com

PPC Dolphins Win RMI Media Cricket League Title

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:43 PM

Peshawar Press Club Dolphins clinched the trophy after defeating PPC Markors in the final of the RMI Media Cricket League played at historical Islamia College Cricket Ground on Wednesday

Batting first, PPC Markhors scored 116 runs in the allotted overs. PPC Dolphins completed the target on the fifth ball of the last over and won by 6 wickets. Yasir played a key role in his team success with his outstanding performance, guiding the team for winning the title for the third time while Arshad Yousafzai declared as Man of the final match.

Vice President of Peshawar Press Club Nadir Khawaja, Imran Yousafzai and Abid Khan were also present on the occasion.

In the final played at the historic Islamia College Cricket Ground, the Dolphins won the toss and invited PPC Markhor to bat first. Shah Faisal scored 24 and Qari Zia scored an unbeaten 8 runs. Rizwan bowled well and took two wickets for 24 runs. Qari Gul Rehman and Irshad took one wicket each.

Arshad Yousafzai's aggressive and invincible innings gave victory to PPC Dolphins by six wickets. Arshad Yousafzai scored 65 runs and remained unbeaten which included three fours and seven sixes. Apart from them, Rizwan and Yasir scored 16 runs each. Farid bowled well and grabbed two wickets. Bilal and Qari Zia took one wicket each. Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Waheedullah supervised the match.

